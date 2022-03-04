Social media personality Ayisha Modi has hit out at Diamond Appiah over a land deal which is almost going bad for the latter.

In a post on Instagram, Modi has accused Diamond of refusing to hand over papers of land she [Modi] bought from her even after paying in full.

According to Modi, Diamond sold land to her at the cost of 40,000 dollars (around GHC280,000 at current exchange rates) about two years ago.

But even after full payment, she has not been given documents to prove she is the owner of the land.

Modi explained that she had been chasing Diamond for her papers but all attempts had proved futile so far. She added that anytime she talks about the papers, Diamond gives her the excuse that the man she sold the land on his behalf had travelled out of the country even though she never dealt with any man.

She thus warned Diamond to provide the documents to land by the end of March or face her wrath.

"@diamondappiah_bosslady I have sent messages, I have asked people to call you for my land papers and u kept telling them the Man U bought the land from is not in gh. Madam point of correction I don’t know any man and I don’t care ‍♀️, all I need is my land papers. I will post the the date that money was transferred to ur account in Ghana for u to see how long and how patient I have been with u. Enough is Enough rich lady. I beg you in the name of God or else what will happen will happen . Am given you by the end of this month for u to give me my land papers which Have been fully paid for, if not all hell will break lose . Thank you my rich woman. I repeat myself I don’t know any man and besides I didn’t make any payments to anyone but you. If u want peace in East legon kindly just give me my land papers. You and I know the deal. Eish what kind of Rich women mpo nie? Boi.," she said.

