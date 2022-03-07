Nana Aba Anamoah has jokingly taken a strong swipe at A Plus by hitting him hard on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A-Plus celebrated his birthday on Sunday, March 6, 2022, and he put up a plush party and many celebrities were present.

However, Nana Aba wasn't invited and she is seemingly not happy with it.

She has taken to her Instagram page to call out A-Plus.

Source: YEN.com.gh