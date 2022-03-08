The managing director of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has wished her best friend Serwaa Amihere a happy birthday

She stirred massive emotions online with her beautiful description about Serwaa in a post on Instagram

Nana Aba described Serwaa as her super star daughter, a mentee, and also her confidant with whom she is safe

Nana Aba's description speaks volumes of the deep relationship she has with Serwaa that cannot be broken

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, has celebrated the birthday of her close friend and co-worker, Serwaa Amihere, who is now 32 years.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Nana Aba’s Instagram handle, she wrote some heartwarming words for Serwaa, showing the depth of love she has for her.

Nana Aba described Serwaa as her “superstar daughter” and also her “confidant”.

A collage of Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Of course, just as Nana Aba mentioned that Serwaa is her mentee, it is known by many that it was through her hands that Serwaa became a broadcaster.

Nana Aba ended her birthday message by encouraging Serwaa never to lose her infectious smile.

Fans react to Nana Aba’s post on Serwaa Amihere’s birthday

Nana Aba’s post has pulled massive comments from fans who have deeply admired Serwaa.

Some of them called her beautiful and left beautiful birthday messages for her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Friendship that cannot be broken

Meanwhile, it is clear that the friendship between Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere cannot be broken, and even if it could, it would not be an easy one.

This is because of failed attempts by some people, including Afia Schwar, to break that beautiful friendship.

Afia Schwar, for instance, accused Nana Aba of gossiping about Serwaa that she had gone to Turkey to have a body enhancement surgery.

Read more about Afia's comments and how Serwaa responded in this earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

