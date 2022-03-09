Actor turned politician John Dumelo's son, John Jnr, is gradually growing into a big boy even though he is only three years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In his latest video, John Jnr, has shown himself to be a helpful boy by preparing food for his mother. He made gari soakings.

The video shared on the Instagram page of little Dumelo's mother, Gifty, showed him holding a spoon in a bowl of gari.

John Dumelo's son recently made gari soakings for his mother Photo source: @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

John Jnr tried to mix the gari in another bowl that was just nearby which had ice cubes in it. Aside from the gari, there was a tin of milk and a container of groundnut on the table.

Sharing the video, Gify stated that her son makes the best gari soakings. Her caption read:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"@johnd_jnr makes the best gari soakings ."

Earlier, Mrs Dumelo had shared another video which showed the start of John Jnr's preparation of the gari soakings.

John Dumelo suggests the solution to Ghana's rent issues; many applaud him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that John Dumelo had provided some suggestions to solve the issue of rent in the country.

The actor and entrepreneur indicated that homeowners should take just 5 months' worth of rent and be taking the rest on a monthly basis.

Ghanaians who have to rent have complained for years over the high cost of rent in terms of the advance payments requested by homeowners and realtors.

Source: YEN.com.gh