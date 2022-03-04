John Dumelo has provided some suggestions to solve the issue of rent in the country

The actor and entrepreneur indicated that homeowners should take just 5 months' worth of rent and be taking the rest on a monthly basis

Ghanaians who have to rent have complained for years over the high cost of rent in terms of the advance payments requested by homeowners and realtors

Ghanaian actor, politician and entrepreneur, John Dumelo has suggested a makeshift solution to Ghana's rent challenges and has been lauded by many people for his thoughts.

Taking to his official Twitter page, John Dumelo indicated that 1 and 2 year-advance for rent taken by homeowners should be scrapped.

According to the actor, homeowners should rather accept a 5-month rent advance. He however said that money would serve as a security deposit.

He went on to explain that homeowners should then be taking monthly rent after the deposit so as to give people who rent some rest from the heavy financial burden.

The actor added that should a tenant default in paying his or her rent for a particular month, the homeowner can deduct that amount from the security deposit.

He added that should the tenant damage any property in the rented apartment, the homeowner can take the repair charges from the 5-month security deposit.

Dumelo's tweet read:

"Rent solution:Let landlords take 5 mths deposit first.Then they can receive mthly rent from the tenant. If a’thng happens to the property due to the fault of the tenant, they use part of the deposit to fix it. If the tenant misses one mthly payment, they deduct from the deposit."

Fans of John Dumelo react to his suggestion

Many followers of the actor took to the comment section to share their opinions on the submission made by the actor.

There were many replies to Dumelo's tweet that showed even though many lauded the idea, some also said it was not going to end well should such an arrangement be made.

