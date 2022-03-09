Sandra Ankobiah has once again dazzled her ardent fans on social media with some stunning photos of herself

The lawyer and socialite looked stunning in her dashing outfits as she posed for the photos all the way from London

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for wowing her fans with her classic fashion sense in the photos and videos of herself she shares online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has set tongues wagging on social media with her latest photos which are causing traffic on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on popular photo and video sharing app Instagram, Sandra Ankobiah was seen wearing a beautiful orange blazer as she posed for some photos in London.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing on the streets of London in different spots on the beautiful street of the foreign country.

Photos of Sandra Ankobiah. Source: @sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

The pretty lawyer was seen wearing a black tank top over a pair of similar-coloured slacks which were all under the orange blazer.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She complimented her outfit with a pair of expensive-looking sneakers and a cap with a colour shade as her blazer.

After posting the photos, Sandra Ankobiah captioned them:

"Serving looks from london".

Celebs and fans react to Sandra Ankobiah's photos

Many friends, colleagues and followers of Sandra Ankobiah took to the comment section to react to the photos.

selikplim_enam_kporti had this to say:

"I love you miss Sandra"

adwoa_cassidy also commented:

"All time favourite"

georjeblackmore noted:

"Your photo is awesome"

While she_loves_sandra_ankobiah came in with the comment:

"My mommy get swag"

chester_sl wrote:

"Charlie, the dripp is unceasingly #peerlessQueen"

Pamela Watara Takes Over Social Media With New Video Jamming To Song; Many React

Meanwhile, actress and brand social media influencer Pamela Odame Watara has joined the trends once again after she was spotted in a new video dancing to a song.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Pamela was seen happily dancing to Rema's Ginger Me song.

The pretty socialite was seen standing inside what looked like her room as she shook her body while 'feeling the words' of the song.

Source: YEN.com.gh