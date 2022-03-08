Ahuofe Patri has warmed the hearts of social media users with her latest photos that she shared online

The actress was seen leaning against a wall inside a building while wearing beautiful yellow dress

Ahuofe Patri is noted for wowing her many fans and followers with awe-inspiring photos of herself

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri has dazzled her teeming fans and followers on social media with new photos to mark International Women's Day.

The actress took to Instagram, the popular photo and video-sharing platform to mesmerize her fans with dazzling photos of herself as she struck some poses while showing off her dress.

In the photo, the actress was seen inside a building as she leaned against a wall close to an escalator.

Photos of Ahuofe Patri. Source: Priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She was seen wearing a beautiful skimpy yellow spaghetti dress as she looked straight into the camera to have her photos taken.

Ahuofe Patri sported her popular low-cut hairstyle and complimented with expensive-looking black bag while wearing a pair of lack heels

After posting the pretty photos of herself, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang captioned them:

"There’s no limit to what we as women can accomplish! Happy International Women’s Day"

Social media users react to Ahuofe Patri's photos

Many colleagues, fans, and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower her with glowing words.

Blogger iamphylxgh came in with the comment:

"Happy International Women’s Day beautiful"

ca9rii proposed marriage to the pretty actress:

"Let’s get married"

ansahwarlord commented in Twi:

"Wo ho twa"

laladzy wrote:

"An amazing woman you are"

There were many such comments that proved that Ahuofe Patri is truly loved by her teeming fans and followers.

Praye Tietia Finally Speaks On Wife Selly Galley's Childbearing Saga In Video

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician Steven Fiawoo known by the stage name Praye Tietia, has indicated that both he and his celeb wife, Selly Galley, were doing just fine in terms of childbirth.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Kofi TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Praye Tietia indicated that they were not having any childbirth issues at all.

According to him, his wife did not like him speaking about their family issues but he felt it was about time they cleared up the matter once and for all.

Source: YEN.com.gh