A video capturing the moment pallbearers were transporting the remains of Afia Schwar's late father into a hearse has surfaced

The pre-internment service for Augustine Adjei, who passed on January 17, 2022, is ongoing inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and TecHnology poolside

Fans have mourned with Afia Schwar and her family after the distressing clip emerged on social media

A video of pallbearers transporting the casket containing the remains of Afia Schwarzenegger's late father to the final burial ground has surfaced on social media.

In the clip seen by YEN.com.gh, the television personality was spotted escorting the pallbearers carrying her father's body from the pre-internment service into a hearse.

The funeral for the late Augustine Adjei is underway inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology poolside in Kumasi today [Saturday], March 12.

Celebrities, influential personalities, and politicians, including the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, actress Tracey Boakye, actress Diamond Appiah, singer Brother Sammy, and a host of other famous people, are in attendance.

The video capturing the moment pallbearers were transporting the remains of Augustine Adjei into the hearse for burial at the cemetery has erupted emotions.

Emotional reactions trail video

Read some of the heartbreaking comments below:

Sandra_royale5 said:

''God should bless her she has done a lot at the funeral .''

Iam_tinarizzy commented:

''Nnipa w) b3bi k) ooo hmmm, may God protect us all.''

Minash.x said:

''This reminds me of mine . May Allah makes it easy for all of us .''

Am_nannybaby commented:

''So sad it reminds me of my late mum the pain is still the same.''

Mic2007ukgh indicated:

''It's good you cried out this day!! After you will be so fine but memories will keep coming.''

