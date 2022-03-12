Chairman Wontumi was among mourners at the funeral of Afia Schwar's father held on Saturday, March 12, 2022

The Ashanti Regional NPP chairman received massive cheers as he and his entourage arrived at the funeral grounds

After condoling with Schwar and her family, Wontumi gave an amount of GHC4,000 as his funeral donation

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has joined Afia Schwarzenegger to bury her late father, Augustine Adjei.

Arriving at the burial ceremony which was held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi, Wontumi easily became the centre of attention.

While the ceremony generally had a sombre atmosphere, the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman's presence heated up the place.

Chairman Wontumi joined Afia Schwar to bury her father Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Wontumi who recently caused a stir after announcing his intention to buy English club Chelsea FC from Roman Abramovich was hailed all around.

In one of the videos from the venue which has been sighted on Instagram page @ghkwaku, Wontumi is seen dressed in a black kaftan. He was accompanied by a team of NPP members.

Just as Wontumi and his team went through greeting formalities, he was greeted with cheers from the other mourners. Many were heard shouting his name.

Immediately he got to the tent Afia Schwar was sitting under, she rushed to come and give him a big hug before they had a short chat.

Wontumi proceeded to greet others including Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, and Brother Sammy who were standing nearby.

See the video below:

Later, Chairman Wontumi's team took the microphone and announced that he was donating the amount of GHC4,000 to support Afia Schwar.

See below for the video as shared on Zionfelix's Instagram page:

Wontumi brings joy to Afia Schwar

Wontumi's presence at the funeral grounds brought some much-needed happiness to the face of Afia Schwar who had been left heartbroken.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Schwar broke down and wept uncontrollably as the burial ceremony started.

It took the efforts of Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah to console and calm her down before she could resume her seat.

Schwar's father's passing and one-week observance

Afia Schwar's father passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. She announced the passing of her beloved father in a post on her social media pages.

Schwar's father had been battling an undisclosed sickness for a number of months leaving her going in and out of the hospital. He was 80 years old.

Days after his passing, a one-week observance was held in his memory in Accra. Many of Schwar's colleagues in the entertainment industry were present to mourn with her.

Videos and photos from the one-week observance showed a very somber atmosphere. Schwar herself teared up all through the ceremony and had to be consoled by her children.

Afia Schwar buys GHC10k cow for her father's funeral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Schwar left no expense spared as she went shopping for a cow to be used to prepare food at her dad's burial and funeral ceremony.

According to a blogger who was with Schwar at the Kumasi Abattoir, she spent GHC10,000 to buy a cow.

Source: YEN.com.gh