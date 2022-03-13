Artiste manager, Bullhaus, has appealed to the mother of Shatta Wale to be patient with her son after she was evicted from her house

He urged Madam Elsie Evelyn Amevega to stop granting interviews to talk about her homeless state in public

Shatta Wale's mother had confirmed that she has been thrown out from the house the dancehall musician rented for her years ago

Shatta Wale's manager, Bullhaus, has appealed to the mother of his artiste to be patient with her son and stop discussing her homeless state in the media.

Madam Elsie Evelyn Amevega had confirmed to Adom FM's Entertainment Team that she has been evicted from the house the dancehall musician rented for her six years ago.

She further indicated that all efforts to reach her son have proven futile after she was sent packing from the house.

Photos of Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Evelyn Amevega, and Bulldog. Source: UTV, Joy News, Shatta Wale

Source: Instagram

In an interview on United Showbiz hosted by singer Mzbel on Saturday, March 12, Bullhaus, formerly known as Bulldog, urged Shatta Wale's mother to stop washing their family's dirty linen in public.

The outspoken artiste manager explained that some family issues are better discussed at home and not in the media.

Meanwhile, Madam Elsie Evelyn Amevega has revealed that it was Shatta Wale's former lover, Michy, who took her to her former house, Joy News reported.

The beleaguered woman added that she hasn’t seen her son in about five years now, adding that she went to Shatta Wale's house at East Legon but the security personnel denied her access.

Elsie Amevega confirmed that she was evicted from the house without hearing a word from Shatta Wale, she told Adom FM’s Mike 2.

Source: YEN.com.gh