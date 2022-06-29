Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has been convicted by the Accra High Court

However, lawyer to the 'On God' hitmaker said he did not know that his client had decided to plead guilty to the charges

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has been convicted by the Accra High Court.

This comes after he pleaded guilty to publicising fake news in the media on Wednesday, June 29.

His Worship Emmanuel Essandoh presided over the court and delivered a non-custodial sentence to the 'On God' hitmaker and fined him an amount of GH¢2,000.

According to the terms of the non-custodial sentence, if Shatta Wale fails to pay the fine, he will be eligible to spend three months in jail.

Shatta Wale: Musician shooting was prank - New Details show

Shatta Wale was reportedly shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion on Monday, October 18, 2021, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

This has been confirmed by his spokesperson, Nana Dope. The musician was said to be in a critical condition and receiving treatment at the emergency ward.

According to a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Dope revealed that the assailants shot Shatta Wale in the rain, and wondered who hated the musician this much to do this to him.

He thanked the Ghana Police for their immediate intervention to get Shatta Wale to the hospital. The gunmen, however, are on the run and being pursued by the police, Nana Dope explained. It turned out that Shatta Wale and his PA were all telling lies and that they only pranked Ghana.

Shatta Wale's Lawyer Speaks

However, according to reports by Myjoyonline, Shatta Wale's lawyer, Jerry Avenogbor, in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM stated that he had no prior knowledge that his client was going to plead guilty to the charges.

He emphasised that he did not know why the singer decided to change his plea.

However, Mr Avenogbor said that they later pleaded with the court for mitigation, especially since the musician was a first-time offender who had shown remorse.

He noted that they were happy the mitigation was good enough to land Shatta Wale a non-custodial sentence.

