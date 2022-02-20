Artiste manager, Bullhaus, has vehemently criticised Counselor George Lutterodt after the latter ''disrespected'' his wife in public

Counselor Lutterodt had bragged about having a child out of wedlock in an interview with Angel FM's Okyeame Quophi

Bullhaus called out the controversial preacher, saying he should apologise to his significant other

Artiste manager, Bulldog, now known as Bullhaus, has vehemently criticised Counselor George Lutterodt after the latter ''disrespected'' his wife in public.

In an interview with Angel FM's Okyeame Quophi on Friday, Counselor Lutterodt admitted and bragged about having a child outside his marriage.

The controversial preacher, however, denied stating that he has a child out of wedlock in an interview on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by actor and politician, John Dumelo, on Saturday, February 19.

Speaking on the issue as a regular panelist on the show on Saturday, Bullhaus, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, strongly criticised Counselor Lutterodt.

He mentioned that the controversial preacher and media personality should apologise to his significant other and not defend cheating on his wife.

Bullhaus described Counselor Lutterodt's comments on Angel FM as ''foolishness''.

In more stories about Bulldog, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the artiste manager has finally reacted following his release from prison.

The popular artiste manager was picked up and detained by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) after he threatened President Nana Addo over locked up funds of Menzgold customers on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

In a wordy message on social media, the controversial Bulldog expressed ''innumerable thanks to [his] big brothers His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama.''

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Bulldog had made intimidating remarks about President Nana Akufo-Addo running from the country if he fails to ensure the payment of locked-up cash owed to Menzgold customers.

The CEO of Bullhause Entertainment and manager of Shatta Wale was responding to comments from the host of UTV's United Showbiz, Nana Ama Mcbrown, as she sought to calm heated confrontations between him and Afia Schwar over the now-defunct gold dealership company.

''Like he will run from this country. Like he no go finish his four years,'' Bulldog threatened in response to remarks by McBrown that no argument will bring back the locked-up monies.

