Nanaa Akuaa has stunned followers on Instagram with photos of herself feeling herself

In the photos, the beautiful presenter is seen flaunting a nice black G-Wagon looking all smiles

Nanaa Akua is one of the best newscasters in the country as she has been working with TV3 for the past three years

Beautiful TV3 presenter, Naana Akuaa, has shared beautiful photos of herself on her official Instagram page.

Nanaa Akua is noted for flaunting her riches on social media but now she has decided to cause a stir with what she has achieved so far.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the presenter is captured wearing a casual outfit - a blue-back top with matching it with skin-tight jeans.

The award-winning broadcaster was seen standing in a middle of a house as she posed for the camera.

From the photos, a black G-Wagon was seen in the background as Nanaa Akua looked all smiles.

She went for this caption, "Drinking Water & Minding my Business."

Fans reaction:

coos_n_clicks:

"A beauty"

justixta:

"Love you my sister."

harriesprofessionalssalon:

"Beautiful"

dattsvogue:

"I can see paaa"

_wednesday1:

"Mrs bi yɛ guy, ɔsan nso yɛ Darling"

