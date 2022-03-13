Afia Adutwumwaa is a year older on Sunday March 13 and she has taken to Instagram to celebrate the day

The presenter has been one of the most sought-after Twi broadcasters in the country at the moment

Social media users and her media colleagues have been celebrating her on her Instagram page

UTV and Peace FM presenter, Afia Adutwumwaa, is celebrating another milestone in her life as she is a year older.

Sunday, March 13, 2022, happens to be the birthday of the renowned broadcaster who is well known for her silky voice.

As she is celebrating her birthday, her photos have flooded social media as many of her colleagues and followers on Instagram are celebrating her.

Afia Adutwumwaa celebrates birthday with beautiful photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Afia Adutwumwaa)

The award-winning presenter in her own way has released photos of herself celebrating her new year.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia is seen posing in front of Ship House the building that houses UTV, Okay FM, and Peace FM.

She looks so happy in the photos all because God has added another year to her already existing years.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to me ooo."

Followers reaction:

Many have taken to Afia's comment section to wish her a glorious birthday.

obenewaa55_nayomi:

"Blessed birthday siss"

emmerepa:

"Happy Birthday to you dear Sis"

dapaah.benjamin

Hbd dear may the lord answer ur secret prayers

paulinaboatemaa:

"Happy birthday sis"

bigg_alex_autoparts:

"Happy birthday @afiaadutwumwaamorosa Keep soaring Higher in Grace. Enjoy the Decades Ahead"

Source: YEN.com.gh