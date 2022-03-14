Akua GMB has stunned many people on social media with her latest photo which saw her looking as stunning as ever

The former beauty queen was seen flaunting her pretty face and high sense of fashion as she posed in a plush area of a home

Akua GMB is noted for dazzling in her expensive clothes and showing off her wealth in photos and videos

Former winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah famed as Akua GMB has turned heads online with her latest photo she shared online.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the beauty queen, Akua GMB was seen flaunting her beauty along with her infectious smile.

She was spotted wearing a beautiful dress and complimented her outfit with an expensive-looking lace overlay on the inner print.

Photos of Akua GMB. Source: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

Akua GMB was spotted beaming with her usual glowing smile as she posed in front of a piece of furniture placed in front of a wall in a plush home.

She was posing with her hands behind her back with a rose flower in a vase and a picture frame visibly displaying behind her.

After posting the photo, Akua GMB captioned it:

"It always seems impossible until it is done.” –Nelson Mandela

It's Monday morning. Get up and make a move.

Fans react to Akua GMB's photo

Many fans and followers of the beauty pageant winner took to the comment section to shower praises on Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah.

clementafreh came in with the comment:

"beautiful queen"

love.food.mart also wrote:

"Looking beautiful"

efya_emprez24 had this to say:

"My beautiful woman of substance"

kofiboakye31 noted:

"Wo ho y3 f3 wate, have a blessed week"

Source: YEN.com.gh