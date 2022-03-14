A video showing a missile believed to be from the stables of Kantanka being tested from underwater has popped up

A diver was seen going underwater to fix the missile in place and soon brought his head above water before the lift-off

This comes in the wake of the Russian-Ukraine war and many commentaries in Ghana surrounding the crisis

A trending video showing an engineer from Safo Kantanka Group testing an underwater missile which was made in Ghana has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the underwater missile was being tested by two personnel from the Kantanka company.

It appeared one was the operator of the missile while the other was the diver tasked to get the missile in place and get it ready for take-off.

The groundbreaking test was carried out in what looked like a water body believed to be outside Accra.

In the video, the young men were seen with the missile as they submerged it into the waterbody readying it for the record-breaking launch.

After securely fixing the missile, the young men swam clear to avoid injury while waiting for the take-off.

In a matter of seconds, the missile jetted off from under the water and went flying way up into the clear skies.

Following the successful launch, cameras followed where the missile had landed to show that indeed, the project had gone as planned.

This launch comes in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war which has put the whole world on high alert.

Ghana, in its bid to show her preparedness for the unforeseen, has started making gains to tighten her security and the missile launch is just one of the ways.

Many people on social media have reacted to the video with some hailing the inventor while others asked him to tread cautiously.

Ghana Government Condemns Russia's Invasion And Attacks Launched On Ukraine

The government of Ghana has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine and called for a withdrawal of troops and an end to the war immediately.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, made the statement on behalf of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister wrote:

"Today, the world woke up to the bombardment and invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Ghana condemns unreservedly this unprovoked attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a United Nations Member State and calls on Russia to withdraw and end the war".

