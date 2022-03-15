Some Ghanaian female celebrities have shared photos and videos of their kitchens with their fans on social media

The photos and videos show the depth of the luxury and good things they enjoy as public figures and celebrities

We have gathered videos and photos of kitchens belonging to Nana Ama McBrown, Delay, Jackie Appiah, and Berla Mundi

Our female celebrities are enjoying real luxury that befits their statuses. Some of them are known to live in plush houses with their family.

Nana Ama McBrown, for instance, has a swimming pool in her hall as well as on the compound of her magnificent house.

Kitchen challenge: See Luxurious Kitchens of McBrown, Jackie Appiah, McBrown, and Berla Mundi

One thing that YEN.com.gh has gathered about some of these celebrities is that they all have luxurious kitchens filled with ultramodern equipment designed to reflect their taste and class.

We have seen the kitchens of McBrown, Delay, Jackie Appiah, and Berla Mundi that their fans would be interested in seeing.

1. Delay: Delay shared a video of her plush kitchen made recently for her. She revealed that it was a new one designed in the way she wanted it. There is also a customised fridge with Delay’s photo in the kitchen:

2. Nana Ama McBrown: McBrown’s kitchen is so big that a whole birthday party was organised there. One of her daughters, Nikita McBrown, celebrated her birthday recently and the celebration was right in the kitchen. There were big chairs in there making it look like a hall:

3. Jackie Appiah: The gorgeous actress shared a photo from her ultramodern kitchen to wish her fellow women a happy women’s day. Jackie’s kitchen really suits her personality as a classy and beautiful actress:

4. Berla Mundi: The TV3 presenter was the first to have shared a photo of her kitchen online. It Is well-fitted, and just like the others, Berla’s kitchen has all the modern appliances every lady needs in her kitchen to feel good. Sadly, however, not every lady can acquire that kind of kitchen:

