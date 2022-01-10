Our celebrities are blessed with beautiful mothers who are supportive of their careers as actresses, designers, television presenters, and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The celebrities have mostly flaunted their mothers on social media either on their birthday or just when they feel like showing them off to the world.

YEN.com.gh brings you beautiful photos of 12 of these celebrities: Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buari, Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Sarfo, Fella Makafui, Elikem Kumordzie, Berla Mundi, Efia Odo, Yvonne Okoro, and Shatta Wale.

A collage of McBrown, Serwaa Amihere, and the mother, Efia Odo's mother, Berla Mundi's mother, and Jackie Appiah. Photo credit: Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. Nana Ama McBrown: McBrown shared the photos of her mother to celebrate her on her birthday:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. Jackie Appiah: Jackie Appiah rarely shares photos of family but we got one of her and the mother:

3. Yvonne Okoro: The actress shares sweet photos of her mother on her birthday:

4. Berla Mundi: The TV3 presenter also shared photos of her mother on her birthday:

5. Serwaa Amihere: Serwaa Amihere shared a video of her mother and younger sister, Maame:

6. Yvonne Nelson: Yvonne Nelson and her mother look almost like twins:

7. Shatta Wale: We also found a photo of Shatta Wale and the mother together:

8. Nadia Buari: Nadia Buari is known as one who takes the least opportunity she gets to flaunt her mother to the world:

9. Fella Makafui: Fella Makafui's mother was once captured jamming to Shatta Wale's My Level song:

10. Efia Odo: The former Kwese TV presenter has a fine-looking mother who looks just like her:

11. Sandra Sarfo: The Kumawood actress' mother looks young and almost like her twin sister:

12. Elikem Kumordzie:

Photos of Daughters of McBrown, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kafui Danku, and 5 others

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published photos of daughters of 10 celebrities, namely: Nana Ama McBrown, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Sarkodie, Tracy Boakye, Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Medikal, Nana Akua Addo, and Kafui Danku.

Some of these celebrities have often flaunted their children on social media and they are so adorable.

It is clear that given the status of their parents, these children enjoy the wealth, fame, and overall, luxuries life their parents enjoy.

Source: YEN.com.gh