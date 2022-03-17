Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has reacted to allegations on social media that he had an affair with social media influencer Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

A Twitter account believed to belong to Abena Korkor with claims that Stephen Appiah and other prominent Ghanaians had been intimate with her in the past.

The tweet further suggested that Appiah and one other former Black Stars captain were not so good in bed during their escapades.

Abena Korkor accused Stephen Appiah of having an extra marital affair with her Photo source: @missabenakorkor, @stephenappiahofficial

Source: Instagram

Following the tweet which has since gone viral, Appiah has denied the allegations making the rounds.

In a statement shared on his official Instagram page, Appiah described Korkor's claims as:

"Not only false, baseless, and unfounded, but they are also mischievous and fanciful conjectures of the said author."

According to Appiah, he has only met Abena Korkor at public events where she asked for photos with him.

"Let me place on record that I have never encountered the said author in any special way other than at a few open and public events where she sought my permission to take photos with me," he said.

