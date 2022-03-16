Asantewaa has set tongues wagging on social media with new set photos of flaunting her beauty

In the photos the Tik Tok queen is captured wearing swimwear and a lovely hat posing hotly for the camera

The stunning photos have attracted massive reactions from her followers on her official Instagram page

Tik Tok queen, Asantewaa, has taken the internet by storm once again with her latest gorgeous photos.

Asantewaa has melted the hearts of her followers with the aforementioned photos.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the award-winning social media star was seen dressed in swimwear.

Asantewaa takes over Instagram with new photos in swimwear

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she was seen at the beach wearing a multi-coloured swimwear. as she had a red cover cloth on.

She also complimented looks with a big hat wearing a lovely smile as she posed for the camera.

She wrote., "Y’all shift for the KING OF QUEENS."

Fans reaction:

_nanahemaaaa_

See skin omo shift for the skin to glow

maamee_agyekumwaah:

"Skin Second Slide is my Favorite"

sikaba_ella:

"A Queen and more"

_.weird.aj:

"Okay king of queens"

_dzidu:

"Body checked waist checked beauty checked skin checked."

dzifa.xx:

"Everything Checked."

