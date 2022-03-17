Actress Tracey Boakye's daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, has warmed hearts with a new video on social media

The video shows Nhyira in a song rehearsal in preparation for her second birthday which falls on May 13

Nhyira's lyrics in her happy birthday song has stirred laughter among her followers on social media

Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira, the daughter of actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye, is set to celebrate her second birthday on May 13, 2022.

Almost two months away from the celebration, Nhyira is already making preparations for the day. One of the things she is doing is learning how to sing for herself.

The adorable little girl has been spotted going through 'rehearsals' of her happy birthday song in her latest video.

Tracey Boakye's daughter Nana Akua Nhyira is gearing up for her 2nd birthday Photo source: @nana_akua_nhyira

Source: Instagram

Happy birthday rehearsal

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Nhyira is seen sitting on the floor in her mother's plush living room.

Looking gorgeous as always, Nhyira was heard trying to sing parts of the 'happy birthday' song, where it asks how old are you now.

Her mother led her in singing. But because Nhyira could not grasp the words very well, she did her own version which went like:

"How do do do naaaaa"

Nhyira's video catches attention

The video of Tracey Boakye's daughter has caught the attention of social media users. While some found her song interesting and funny, others have praised her cuteness.

diamondappiah_bosslady said:

"My princess I can’t wait for u to sing for me on my birthday ."

themeganthelion said:

"Nhyi is too early I'm not in de mood to laugh ."

kadis.kids said:

" mom pls allow her to show u how to sing it nah u r interrupting ."

nanaafiyafaith said:

"❤️❤️ is the correction okay❤️❤️ much love@nana akua nhyira happy blessed birthday in advance❤️❤️."

iamacheamponma_akua said:

"Is the cuteness for me #May born and Wednesday born we rock#cnt love u less❤️❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh