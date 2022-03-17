Actress Pamela Odame Watara has released a new video dancing to Daddy Lumba's song, M'akra Mo

In the video, Pamela was seen singing along the song which talks about life and what happens when one is gone

The actress' video has got many of her followers excited with some showering praises for her good looks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and social media influencer Pamela Odame Watara has popped up with a new dance video online.

Pamela Watara has recently been dropping videos of her dancing to some of the most trending songs in Ghana.

But this time, Pamela decided to go old school. She chose to vibe with one of Daddy Lumba's songs, M'akra Mo.

Pamela Watara has released a new dance video Photo source: @naturalwatara

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Pamela is seen standing inside what looks like her bedroom. Standing in all her glory, Pamela sang along the lyrics of Lumba's song which reflects on life and the afterlife.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At a point in the video, Pamela showed off a few dance moves while still singing along.

Watch below for the video:

Pamela's videos stirs reactions

Pamela Watara's video has excited many of her followers online. For most of the people who have seen the video, Pamela is looking more beautiful.

stephenetse said:

"Beautiful you are great ."

jack_savannah1987 said:

"You are the best ."

ajstefflon said:

"Looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

mzz_click_michi said:

"Nkorofo) ade pa ampa..amanfuo nnufuo."

Pamela Watara takes over social media with video jamming to song

The video comes after Pamela Watara was spotted in a new video happily dancing to a song playing through some speakers.

The actress and influencer was seen wearing a beautiful outfit as she beamed with smiles while jamming to the song.

Maame Serwaa models in short dress and long dress in kitchen

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has excited her followers on social media with her new post.

This time, the pretty actress released a beautiful photo of herself posing for the camera like a model.

In the photo shared on her Instagram page, Maame Serwaa was seen sitting in a nicely-designed kitchen.

Source: YEN.com.gh