Nana Akua Nhyira: Tracey Boakye's daughter stuns many with 'big girl' photos

Nana Akua Nhyira has been spotted in a set of photos getting ready to go to bed after a long day of playing

The daughter of Tracey Boakye was seen beaming with smiles in her mum's home while dressed in pyjamas

Tracey Boakye is noted for flaunting her adorable children on social media with the least chance she gets

Nana Akua Nhyira, the adorable second child of actress and super mom Tracey Boakye has dazzled in a new set of photos which have warmed many hearts on social media.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Akua Nhyira was seen playing in her mother's plush living room as she posed for some sweet photos.

She was dressed in what looked like pyjamas and complimented her looks with her beautifully-braided hair.

Photos of Nana Akua Nhyira. Source: Instagram/@nana_akua_nhyira

Source: Instagram

It appeared the young princess was getting ready to go to bed after a long day of playing and decided to flaunt her expensive-looking pyjamas

After posting the photos on her Instagram handle, the caption that was attached read:

"Sleep good and feel comfortable with sweet dreams, in my beautiful pajamas"

Fans react to Nana Akua Nhyira's photos

Many followers and fans of Nana Akua Nhyira, took to the comment section to react to the photos.

tracey_boakye mother of the adorable young girl came in with the simple comment:

"Mine"

tweneboah.philomina also cwrote"

"My love"

testy_diamond_ noted:

"Omg, so beautiful"

nana_adwoa_pomaah_eli quizzed:

"Wait is the post for me?"

abifynnlove123 came in with:

"The smile alone"

Source: YEN.com.gh