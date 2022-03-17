Shatta Wale has finally thrown some light into his private life in relation to his family's history while growing up

The dancehall star touched on the relationship between his parents and how it played a role in his childhood

Recently, Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah was in the news after she claimed she had been evicted from her rented apartment

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has said that his mother’s decision to abandon his father caused him a difficult childhood.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the dancehall act said but for his mother’s choice to run away from home, his father’s great plans for their family would have materialized.

Detailing how his mother’s decision made his life very tough, he said when he told his father about his inability to catch up with the numerous subjects they were taught in Senior High School (SHS), his father decided to relocate their family to the U.S.

However, his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, made this impossible when she left his father regardless of his tireless efforts to get her back.

“I’m from a broken home. My mother left my father some time ago when we were young. When I was in SHS 1, we used to study about 13 subjects in a day and I didn’t have the mind for that; my brain isn’t a factory. So, I told my father that I can’t continue that.

“At that time, he wanted all of us to relocate to the states, Miami to be precise. He had a contract there and wanted all of us to emigrate to the U.S. My mother didn’t think about my father’s plans and left him. She ran from home and left us. My father tried tirelessly to get her back. God is our witness. As a result of that decision, I grew up in hard conditions,” he said in a Facebook live video.

Last week, Madam Elsie, complained for the second time to the media about his son’s abandonment.

But, Shatta Wale has discredited his mother’s assertions by saying he supports her and even his father, Mr. Charles Mensah, who is already well off.

“I support my father, mother and every other person around me. People are ungrateful. That’s why.”

