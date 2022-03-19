Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has released the nominees for the next edition of the event dubbed as Ghana's biggest night of music and recognition.

A few weeks ago, a call was made to all artiste, music producers, beatmakers, and instrumentalists to submit their works released between January 1 and December 31, 2021.

The VGMA board and the research team, reviewed over 1000 submissions, to ensure the most qualified make it to the nominees' list.

Nominees For 23rd Edition Of VGMAs Released. Source: @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

After weeks of meticulous reviews, the Board has finally completed its work and is ready to unveil the list of nominees.

The Nominees Announcement, slated for Saturday, 19th March 2022, will be coming to you from the Grand Arena and aired live on TV3 at 8pm and online on all VGMA Social Media Pages.

Prior to the grand reveal, however, a few selected categories will be done hourly from 11am to 4pm on TV3, as well as online via a number of Social Media handles, websites and blog portals.

The event which is strictly by invitation would be attended by a tall list of VIP guests who will comprise the crème de la crème in the entertainment industry and the Ghana media fraternity as a whole.

The night will also see performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians with the evening’s highlight being the grand reveal of the nominees.

The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG, and powered by Charterhouse.

