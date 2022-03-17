Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene has mesmerized her teeming fans and followers with a new photo

Victoria Lebene, the wife of award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa, has wowed many on social media with her latest photo.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Victoria Lebene was seen having a photoshoot session.

She was wearing a white 'show your stomach' top over a pair of tattered faded jeans as she posed for the camera.

Victoria Lebene was seen beaming with her usual smile as she showed off her 'flat tummy goals' after giving birth almost a year ago.

After posting the photo, Lebene captioned it:

"EVERYTHING YOU WANT IN A WOMAN….Never thought I could get back in shape after baby No.1 until @slim_nfitgh said Hey girl go and shine"

Fans react to Victoria Lebene's Photo

Many colleague celebs, friends and fans of the pretty actress and businesswoman Victoria Lebene took to the comment section to react to the photo.

Actress nikkisamonas wrote:

"Waaaeolo"

rhodaayeh had this to say:

"Your beauty is charming and lovely"

mikaila_nana_b alo commented:

"Okay. Now that’s what I’m talking about right thur. You looking more than amazing my love. Kudos to you for staying on it."

kofituopatience also noted:

"You look beautiful. l love you so much"

There were many comments that showed fans and followers of the actress were happy to see her glowing like never before.

