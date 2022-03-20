Burna Boy is really holding Black Sherif down by expanding the brand of the Ghanaian across the globe

A video of Burna Boy making Geneva fans sing Black Sherif's Second Sermon remix has popped up online

In the video the fans fell flat to the song as they sang word for word while Burna Boy was performing

Grammy award-winner, Burna Boy, is really projecting the name of fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif.

The Nigerian superstar has become a good friend and a mentor to the tall lanky musician from Konongo.

Burna Boy is currently on a tour in Europe and many of his fans have been following him everywhere he performs.

Burna Boy Takes Black Sheriff To Geneva With Second Sermon In Video (Photo credit: Famebugs/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's performance in Geneva

Now, the grandson of the late Fela Kuti is in Switzerland, Geneva, precisely and has been wowing many with his performances.

Over 5,000 converged just to watch the performance of Burna Boy and in many of the songs he performed one song got the fans jamming.

Black Sherrif's Second Sermon remix featuring Burna Boy was dropped while the Nigerian was performing and from the viral video, the fans couldn't have enough of it as they sang it word for word.

Source: YEN.com.gh