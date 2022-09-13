Many Ghanaian celebs are known to always be in makeup. Anytime, they step out for a show or end up in the public eye, they always seem to be all glammed up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nadia Buari, Gyakie, and Joselyn Dumas. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari @gyakie_ @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

For actresses, the various roles they play in movies influence the type of makeup they go in for. From smokey eyes to matte looks, combining various makeup products, such as lipstick, eyeshadow palette, blush, and contour palette, are used to create effects to reflect the roles actresses play in movies.

However, when it comes to the red carpet or showing up for events, these celebrities flaunt various makeup looks, such as the smokey eye, matte look, soft glam, and various other looks depending on their preference.

Also, wearing makeup hides certain skin conditions, such as pimples, acne, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, etc., which some celebs might be insecure about. Therefore, the makeup comes in to boost their confidence and also make their skin look younger and all glammed up.

Some like to rock their natural skin because they want their skin to breathe. Flaunting no makeup looks removes the pressure of ensuring their makeup lasts without smudging.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh has put together some up close no makeup photos of some of the female Ghanaian celebrities and how they flaunt their flawless skin with grace.

1. Nadia Buari

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has never felt shy to flaunt her flawless fair skin and curly natural hair.

She is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who have a fair balance between makeup photos and no makeup photos on their social media pages.

Nadia rose to fame when she pursued her dreams of being an actress. Her fame began way back in 2006 when she was given the lead role in the hit series Beyonce: The President's Daughter.

Her radiant skin and neutral makeup did not give Nadia a different look. In the early 2000s, thin eyebrows were in vogue, and Nadia made sure to rock such makeup looks in most of the movies she acted.

Nadia Buari. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

She currently rocks her micro-bladed eyebrows with elegance as she flaunts her flawless skin and her curly natural hair.

2. Gyakie

Jackeline Acheampong, who is well known in showbiz as Gyakie is a Ghanaian afro-fusion / afrobeat artist. Gyakie has always been in the limelight because of some of her hit songs such as; 'Forever', 'Something', 'Need Me', 'For My Baby', just to mention a few.

Gyakie is the daughter of Ghanaian music legend Nana Acheampong, one-half of the famous Lumba Brothers, and sterling Highlife artiste himself.

The songstress followed her father's footsteps and has become one of the most respected musicians to originate from Ghana.

Gyakie 2019 photos from Tidal Rave Festival. Photo Source: @tidalravefestival

Source: Instagram

Gyakie's look when she hopped onto the music scene was mostly neutral. She had little to no makeup when she took over the stage.

As she earned a lot of fame through music and made more money of her own, her makeup game has even improved. However, she is not shy to flaunt her natural look.

Even without makeup, the Forever crooner's face is as radiant as ever as she rocks her micro-balded eyebrows with grace.

3. Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim joined the Ghana movie industry in 2004, where she played a minor role.

Her breakthrough came about when she got cast in the Ghanaian blockbuster movie 'Crime to Christ' in 2005. Through her significant role and acting prowess, she was able to bag the Best Actress Award at Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Juliet Ibrahim's makeup game has also evolved over the years. From rocking thin eyebrows to wearing a lot of powder without having any highlights or contouring.

Juliet Ibrahim. Photo Source: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Regardless of that fact, she is not shy to flaunt her makeup-free look on social media.

Without makeup, Juliet still has thick, fuller eyebrows and smooth skin, which could be attributed to her being of mixed race. Her father, Hussein Ibrahim, is Lebanese, and her mother, Sarah Elizabeth Ibrahim, is Ghanaian-Liberian.

4. Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah, the general manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, has been in the media space for a long time.

Before joining GHOne TV in December 2015, she resigned from TV3, where she presented the news bulletins and also hosted The Divas Show.

When she is on set and behind the television screens of many Ghanaians, both locally and internationally, she wears makeup like in the photos below.

Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

For her role on TV, Nana Aba is always spotted with makeup. However, on a regular day, she flaunts her smooth, pimple-free face on social media, as in the photo below.

5. Becca

Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known in showbiz as Becca, has always thrilled her fervent fans with soothing songs.

Ever since she shot into fame through Mentor in 2006 and the subsequent release of her debut studio album titled Sugar was released in 2007, Becca has got a reputation for being a fine woman.

Becca. Photo Source: @beccafrica

Source: Instagram

Though Becca is always seen with makeup and great fashion, she has equally proven that she is naturally pretty.

During the peak of the global pandemic, Covid-19, Becca took to TikTok to record numerous skits and dance challenges without bothering about whether she had makeup or not.

6. Joselyn Dumas

Multiple award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas hopped onto the entertainment scene as a TV presenter. She started as the host of Rhythmz on GTV before joining the now-defunct Viasat 1 to host The One Show.

She got her first movie role in Shirley Frimpong Manso's A Perfect Picture in 2009. Though a minor role, she performed so fine. Since then, she has been a full-time actress and a cool mother to her adorable daughter, Senia.

As an actress and a TV presenter, it goes without saying that Dumas often appears in makeup.

Joselyn Dumas. Photo Source: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

When Joselyn is on vacation or spending quality time with her daughter, she does not bother much about makeup.

In the video below, Joselyn flaunted her radiant skin with no makeup look as she recorded a funny video for her Instagram Reels. Her skin was smooth, acne-free, and pimple-free without any wrinkles or blemishes.

7. Gifty Adorye

Gifty Adorye, known as Empress Gifty in showbiz, is a gospel musician who has entertained Ghanaians with soothing, inspirational and uplifting songs since 2013/ 2014.

Her music career took off shortly after her marriage to her husband, Prophet Osei, who also doubled as her producer. Her first hit song, Aseda, was written by Kobby Reynolds in Tema. Empress Gifty revealed in an interview that the song was released at a time when competition in the music industry was very high.

Gifty Adorye. Photo Source: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Even though Mrs Adorye is in the limelight, she is not bent on always wearing makeup. From her Instagram and Facebook posts, she randomly shares videos and photos without wearing any makeup.

With her carefully shaped eyebrows and her flawless skin, the Empress undoubtedly looks stunning without makeup.

20 amazing eye shadow looks worth trying to improve your looks

YEN.com.gh previously reported that people love eyeshadow because it adds dimension and depth to the eyes.

It can also complement your eye colour, make your eyes appear more prominent, and even draw attention to your face in general.

Today, you can achieve eye shadow looks because makeup comes in many different textures and colours. Furthermore, eyeshadow can allow you to visually express your personality and moods or transform your face altogether.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh