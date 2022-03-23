The wife-to-be of Ghanaian businessman Kojo Jones has popped up ahead of their marriage

In the video sighed by YEN.com.gh, the lady believed to be called Rachael, was seen seated on a bed in a room

Kojo Jones along with his family and friends are currently in Kumasi for his engagement which would soon take place

The ever-radiant wife-to-be of well-known Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, Rachael has surfaced on social media ahead of her traditional ceremony.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kojo Jones is set to tie the knot this week to his longtime girlfriend in a plush traditional ceremony set to take place in Kumasi today.

Reports and videos sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh on a number of blogs had it that the Ghanaian rich man is set to host about 600 guests for the ceremony.

Kojo Jones and Racheal. Source: hype_masters

Source: Instagram

From all indications, the traditional marriage is slated for March 23, 2022, at a yet-to-be-ascertained venue in the heart of the Ashanti region.

However, ahead of the ceremony, a video of Kojo Jones' wife-to-be has popped up on social media with many praising her beauty.

Kojo Jones' fiancée was seen wearing a red dress and was being made up as she beamed with smiles.

It is reported that the wife-to-be of the business mogul works in one of her to-be husband's companies.

It was earlier alleged that former Yolo actress, Serwaa Opoku Addo who was purportedly dating the businessman won’t be the bride as the duo broke up some time ago.

