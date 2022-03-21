Uncle Bless, the ditched ex-lover of one Rubby Klenam has granted an interview on radio after his issue went viral

According to him, he was expecting Rubby to come out and apologise to him for using and dumping him

Uncle Bless and Rubby went viral on social media after the former called out the latter for dumping him to marry someone she referred to as her 'brother'

Uncle Bless, the young filmmaker who called out his ex-girlfriend for draining him of all his money and later marrying someone else has appeared on a radio show.

While speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Uncle Bless indicated that he was only expecting one thing from his former girlfriend.

Uncle Bless indicated that he was only expecting Rubby to apologise to him so that he can let bygones be bygones.

Rubby Klenam and Uncle Bless. Source: @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

He added that he was going to come out to address a "few issues" in the public if Rubby refuses to heed his warning.

The young man repeatedly said: "She knows what to do" when asked what he expected his ex-lover to do to give him closure.

According to a post made by media personality Abeiku Santana, Uncle Bless indicated that he had a documentary on Rubby which he was going to release if he does not get the apology.

Uncle Bless dejected over being dumped

A young man by name Uncle Bless took to social media - Facebook - to congratulate his ex-girlfriend, Rubby Klenam on her wedding day.

According to the young man, Rubby had drained him of all his finances and was getting married to another man.

The young man took to Facebook to recount how he provided for the young lady's needs only for him to find out that she was getting married to a military man she used to refer to as her "brother".

Rubby Klenam Tetteh, a lady been accused of dumping a man who supported her financially for a soldier has spoken.

In a blunt reply to her ex-boyfriend who goes by the name Uncle Bless on Facebook, the accused lady has described him as a local client.

Uncle Bless took to Facebook to narrate how his ex-girlfriend dumped him for another man after 'chopping' all his money.

