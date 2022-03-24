Kojo Jones is currently the man of the moment following his flamboyant traditional wedding in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

The business mogul's wedding came off on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, as Instagram got flooded with photos and videos from the ceremony

His traditional wedding is the latest ceremony to take over the media space after Despite's son's wedding in 2020

On Wednesday, March 24, 2022, Kumasi came to a standstill following the traditional wedding between Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, and Racheal.

Kojo Jones and his now-wife, didn't display their rich and lavish lifestyle but they projected the Ghanaian culture by rocking in expensive kente.

Following their wedding social media especially, Instagram got flooded with photos and videos from the wedding.

The videos and photos showed how money was splashed at the traditional ceremony.

Now, 24 hours after the event, 10 unseen photos have been released on Instagram.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Kojo Jones and Racheal twinned in a beautiful kente looking like a king and a queen.

From the other photos, Kojo Jones together with his and friends and wife were captured posing and showing off their garments.

The photos have proven that the aforementioned wedding was really an expensive one.

Video of Kojo Jones showing of nice dance moves at his traditional marriage drops

The traditional marriage between business mogul with presidential ambition, Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei was the trending issue on Ghana social media today, March 23.

The duo tied the knot at a plush ceremony in the heart of the Ashanti region - Kumasi amid merry-making and show off massive wealth.

Following the flamboyant traditional marriage ceremony, Kojo Jones and his wife hosted many of their guests at a dinner party.

It was at the party that the hidden dancer within Kojo Jones came alive as he stormed the dancefloor with his wife to showcase some sleek moves.

Video of Kojo Jones' dowry presentation at traditional marriage pops up

The traditional marriage between Ghanaian business mogul Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah and Rachael Osei is still ongoing in Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The plush ceremony saw attendance from the high and mighty in Ghanaian society from all facets of life.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram saw the dowry presentation made by Kojo Jones' family to the family of Rachael Osei.

Source: YEN.com.gh