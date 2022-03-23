A video showing how friends of businessman Kojo Jones sprayed uncountable GHC200 notes on him at his wedding has dropped

The young man's friends were all smiles to see their friend cancelling out his name from the list of Ghanaian bachelors

Kojo Jones tied the knot to Rachael Osei at a plush traditional ceremony in Kumasi today, March 23

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A new video from the engagement reception held following the marriage between business mogul Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei has shown wealth at its peak.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a group of young men believed to be friends of the man of the hour, Kojo Jones, were seen spraying wads of cash on the new couple.

In what appeared to be a night of fun after a star-studded and extravagant-filled traditional marriage ceremony, Kojo Jones and his wife hosted their friends to a party.

Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei. Source: ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At the party, friends of the businessman decided to flaunt their wealth in a show of support to their friend and brother for finding a wife.

To show their love to the new couple, friends of Kojo Jones joined the couple on the dancefloor and sprayed them with wads of cash.

The dancefloor was flooded with streams of GHC200 notes as the 'big boys' dug deep into their pockets to show off their wealth.

Kojo Jones and his wife, Rachael, could be seen beaming with smiles as they danced their hearts out while surrounded by their friends and loved ones.

Source: YEN.com.gh