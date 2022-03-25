Star actor John Dumelo has predicted a win for the Black Stars as they play Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars are hosting the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium at 7:30 pm on Friday, March 25, in the first leg of the play-offs

Even though the Nigerians are considered as favourites to win, Dumelo thinks otherwise and has vowed to walk barefoot to Lagos if they do win in Kumasi

Actor and politician John Setor Dumelo has thrown his weight behind the Black Stars as they play the 2022 World Qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

In a series of posts on his Twitter page, Dumelo has predicted a win for the Black Stars over Nigeria in the play-off.

The Black Stars face off with Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the first leg of the play-off to determine which of the two nations join four others to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria favourites over Ghana

Since the play-off pairing was announced, many including former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston have considered the Super Eagles as favourites to qualify.

Looking at the current form, the crop of players in each team's camp, and the performances of both teams at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, it is not out of place for such an assertion.

Dumelo confident in Black Stars

But despite the obvious difference in quality of both teams, John Dumelo is adamant that the Blacks will defeat Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria can never win against the Black Stars in Kumasi and it is only a dream if they think so.

He tweeted:

"The Super Eagles should stop dreaming. They can’t win their game in Ghana. If they do, I will..."

After the initial tweet, Dumelo shared a screenshot vowing that he will walk barefooted from Accra to Lagos tomorrow with ginger on his head if Nigeria wins.

"There's now way Nigeria will win today's match. If they do, I John Setor Dumelo, will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagoas tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head! Super Eagles my foot," he said.

See his tweet below:

