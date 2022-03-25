Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, has been laid to rest

Edjeani-Afenu first joined the Armed Forces in 1978 at the age of 18 years and was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on April 25, 1980

She made history in 2017 when she was appointed Brigadier-General and became the first female to ever hold the position

Edjeani-Afenu was given a post humus promotion from Brigadier-General to Major-General during her final internment on Friday, March 25, 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, has been laid to rest Friday, March 25, 2022.

The trailblazer's final internment followed a pre-burial service at the Garrison Methodist/Presbyterian Church in Burma Camp, where a post humus promotion from Brigadier-General to Major-General was conferred on her.

The late Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was first in most things during her distinguished career spanning 42 years in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Photos of Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu. Source: Daily Graphic/@Ghanaspotlight

Source: UGC

The new rank, which was announced by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama takes immediate effect and it is to reflect in all official records.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Hundreds of people, mostly personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and security services turned up Friday at the burial service to mourn the pioneering achiever.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was among the dignitaries who attended the service.

Background

Edjeani-Afenu first joined the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in 1978 at the age of 18 years and was commissioned into the GAF on April 25, 1980. She made history in 2017 when she was appointed Brigadier-General.

Work experience

With years of experience spanning over four decades, she has rosed through the ranks to become the first female General of the Armed Forces.

Becoming Brigadier-General adds to her long list of achievements. Edjeani-Afenu was appointed as the Commanding Officer of the Forces Pay Regiment in 1999, making her the first female Commanding Officer in the history of the GAF.

She served in different capacities in her home country and served as Ghana's deputy military advisor to its permanent mission in New York from 2013 to 2016.

In 2019, the United Nations (UN) appointed her as the Deputy Force Commander in the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

Brigadier-General Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu passed on January 24, 2022.

Reggie Zippy Lays Mother to Rest; Emotional Photos Pop Up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that UK-based Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame, has laid to rest his mother, Cecilia Arko Koomson.

The late Cecilia Arko Koomson, who was affectionately called Cici, passed on Friday, August 27, at 55.

Celebrities such as music duo Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of Keche Global, and highlife singer Lucky Mensah, were among other personalities in Ghana's entertainment industry who were at the funeral on Saturday to mourn with the family.

Source: YEN.com.gh