Actress Shugatiti has caused wild excitement online after a steamy video in which she shakes her behind emerged

Her clip comes amidst the viral videos of US-based TikToker Bhadie Kelly, who is still dominating the trends

While some fans urged young men to remain focused, others have gushed over the actress and her moves

Actress and socialite Shugatiti, real name Abena Serwaa Frimpong, has caused a frenzy after a steamy video in which she shakes her behind emerged.

The Ghanaian movie personality confidently flaunted her adorable curvy figure in the clip.

The video shared on the Instagram page of her colleague actress Yaa Jackson comes amidst the viral videos of US-based TikToker Bhadie Kelly.

Photos of Shugatiti and Bhadie Kelly. Source: Yaa Jackson/Bhadie Kelly

Source: Instagram

For days, Kelly has dominated the trends and fast become a viral sensation because of her exciting dance videos, with many fixated on her 'perfect' beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After going viral online, particularly on TikTok and Twitter, her admirers have reproduced visuals based on Kelly's videos.

Shugatiti's clip, which has caused wild excitement on social media, has been compared to Kelly's. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react to video

Degatezion said:

''Madame stop tourmenting us la.''

Keryboefriend commented:

''Ogyaaaaa.''

Sebamohammed said:

''Brothers focus .''

Maadee said:

''Ghana's Kelly. No size.''

Shugatiti Buries Dad

Not long ago, Shugatiti laid to rest her late father, Eric Frimpong Manso, at Ahafo Mim in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

The Ghanaian socialite announced her father's passing on Saturday, December 18, 2021, on Instagram.

''Oh daddy, why so soon,'' she shared with a photo of her late father. She did not make public the cause of death.

Kelly Bhaddie: Pretty Lady with Super Heavy Curves Challenges TikToker with Her Dance Moves in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a well-endowed lady has challenged US-based Togolese TikToker Bhaddie Kelly with her eye-catching dance moves and turned heads on social media.

Over the past few days, Kelly has dominated the trends and fast become an online sensation because of her exciting dance videos, with many fixated on her 'perfect' beauty.

After going viral online, particularly on TikTok and Twitter, several admirers have reproduced their version of Kelly's videos based on her moves, while others mimicked her style.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh