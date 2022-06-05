The children of the late actor Ephraim Psalm-Adjeteyfio gave a touching tribute at his burial service at Trade Fair

The children recounted the moment they found their father almost lifeless in bed before he passed on April 8, 2022

The late actor Psalm-Adjeteyfio was laid to rest after an emotional burial service on Saturday, June 4

The children of the late actor Ephraim Psalm-Adjeteyfio delivered a touching tribute at his burial service at Trade Fair on Saturday, June 4.

In the tears-arousing tribute, the children said nobody can fill the vacuum their father's demise has created.

"We, your children, thank God for giving us a father like no other,'' they said.

The late actor's children recalled the moment they found their father almost lifeless in bed before he passed on April 8, 2022.

''We were in shock and disbelief when we found you lying lifeless, almost, in bed ...''

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that several personalities in the entertainment industry, including the veteran actor Pattington Papa Nii Papafio and George Quaye, were present at the burial service to mourn with the family of the late actor.

Before his demise, Psalm-Adjetefio had starred in movies like Papa Lasisi, The Chosen One, American Boy, and The Scent of Danger.

The late actor will be best remembered for his role in the popular television drama series, Taxi Driver.

