Nana Ama McBrown, in a beautiful video, was at an event at a hotel and showed her sweet side by dancing with some hotel staff

The beautiful actress was in an joyful mood as she showed off her dancing skills

The video captured the hearts of social media users as they admired how jovial and welcoming the actress was

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown delighted fans and social media users in a heartwarming video showcasing her charming side. The actress graced an event at a local hotel, where she captivated folks with her sweet dancing and welcoming demeanour.

Nana Ama McBrown dancing with hotel workers Photo Source: adwoatutugyagu

Source: Instagram

In the beautiful video that quickly went viral, Nana Ama McBrown displayed her unique dance skills, setting a joyful vibe mood that spread on social media. The hotel staff had the privilege of dancing alongside the talented actress, making the occasion even more memorable.

The actress's infectious energy and warm-heartedness were evident in every move she made. Social media users were quick to shower her with admiration and love as they were touched by her joviality. Many praised her for being down-to-earth and approachable despite her celebrity status, making her even more endearing to her fans.

McBrown warms hearts on social media

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

ms_bambi_bambi said:

To be able to do this and still keep the status! That is what I’m talking about!♥️

missagricghana commented:

She plays and the brand is still branding

xoxo.afiablue wrote:

She's such a sweet soul. She doesn't discriminate and I love that about her ❤️ hope to meet her one day ☺️

McBrown makes peeps smile again

In a similar story, Nana Ama McBrown, in a beautiful video she shared on her TikTok account, rocked a beautiful dress and danced delightfully to Hosana by Banzy Banero.

The beautiful actress's dress had different colour shades, with the top being white and from her waist downwards was a mixture of many colours, predominantly orange.

McBrown's makeup was also on point, which had her followers admiring her pretty looks and bubbly nature.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh