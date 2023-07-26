Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Dances With Hotel Staff In Sweet Video
- Nana Ama McBrown, in a beautiful video, was at an event at a hotel and showed her sweet side by dancing with some hotel staff
- The beautiful actress was in an joyful mood as she showed off her dancing skills
- The video captured the hearts of social media users as they admired how jovial and welcoming the actress was
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown delighted fans and social media users in a heartwarming video showcasing her charming side. The actress graced an event at a local hotel, where she captivated folks with her sweet dancing and welcoming demeanour.
In the beautiful video that quickly went viral, Nana Ama McBrown displayed her unique dance skills, setting a joyful vibe mood that spread on social media. The hotel staff had the privilege of dancing alongside the talented actress, making the occasion even more memorable.
The actress's infectious energy and warm-heartedness were evident in every move she made. Social media users were quick to shower her with admiration and love as they were touched by her joviality. Many praised her for being down-to-earth and approachable despite her celebrity status, making her even more endearing to her fans.
McBrown warms hearts on social media
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.
ms_bambi_bambi said:
To be able to do this and still keep the status! That is what I’m talking about!♥️
missagricghana commented:
She plays and the brand is still branding
xoxo.afiablue wrote:
She's such a sweet soul. She doesn't discriminate and I love that about her ❤️ hope to meet her one day ☺️
McBrown makes peeps smile again
In a similar story, Nana Ama McBrown, in a beautiful video she shared on her TikTok account, rocked a beautiful dress and danced delightfully to Hosana by Banzy Banero.
The beautiful actress's dress had different colour shades, with the top being white and from her waist downwards was a mixture of many colours, predominantly orange.
McBrown's makeup was also on point, which had her followers admiring her pretty looks and bubbly nature.
Source: YEN.com.gh