Ghanaian accountant, entrepreneur and politician, Hassan Ayariga, has opened up his plush collection of cars to the general public.

The founder of the All People's Congress political party was speaking in an interview with Kofi TV's Kofi Adoma Nwanwani when he spoke about his cars.

The wealthy politician opened up his garage and showed a very familiar car - Cadillac 1948 Roaster - which was featured over the weekend at a plush wedding.

Hassan Ayariga indicated that the car was the same one used in the wedding between business mogul Kojo Jones and his sweetheart, Raychel Osei.

The Ghanaian politician maintained that Kojo Jones was his son and decided to give him the car to use on his big day.

Speaking about the car, Hassan Ayariga indicated that the car was the only one in Africa and one of five in the whole world.

