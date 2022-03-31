Gospel Brother Sammy has made a big u-turn about his marital affairs and claims against his wife, Mrs. Perpetual Opoku alias Obaa Yaa.

Brother Sammy, while appearing on an episode of United Showbiz on UTV, disclosed that his marriage was on the brink of collapsing.

According to him, he had some issues with his wife which has made him vow against doing anything intimate with her.

On the show hosted by Afia Schwarzenegger. Brother Sammy declared that he can never bring himself to sleep with his wife anymore.

But the controversial gospel singer has retracted his statement after seemingly patching up with his wife.

In an interview with KOFI TV which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, Brother Sammy was heard shouting that he iwas only joking and was going to sleep with his wife. The wife who was on phone for the interview sounded shocked and exclaimed in surprise.

"That one I was only joking, I will eat, I will eat. Do not mind him," he said..

The wife shouted ooohhh me wura (my lord).

