Berla Mundi has turned down the proposal of a man who allegedly flew from the USA to express his affection to her

The media personality said even though she liked the man, she did not see herself dating him but said she loved the car gift he came with

Berla Mundi turned 34 years old today, April 1, 2022, and was seen jamming to Kelvynboy's banger, Down Flat

Media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has rejected a proposal from a handsome man who flew all the way from USA to show her love on her birthday.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Berla Mundi was heard telling the young man that even though she liked him, she could not accept his proposal.

The on-screen personality however indicated that she was in love with one of the gifts that he came with - a Jaguar car and wanted to keep it.

Berla Mundi was seen hugging many of her friends who had come all the way to her office to surprise her on her big day and thanked them all for their thoughtfulness.

She however turned to the fair looking man and said that even though he was cute and all, his proposal would have to be rejected.

Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa posted a video of the proposal and shared Berla's reaction.

"Media Personality @berlamundi surprised on her birthday with April Fool prank.

Apparently, a gentleman flew from America to propose to her with a brand new Jaguar 4X4 after her show on TV this morning.

She declined the proposal because according to her, she doesn’t know the guy. However, she said she can accept the car and she likes the guy as well."

Multiple award-winning media personality Berla Mundi has received more than just birthday wishes today, April 1, 2022, which happens to be her birthday.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the TV icon was seen blindfolded and was being led to a car park on the premises of Media Generale.

Berla Mundi was positioned at a spot and asked to remove her blindfold and upon doing that, she saw a man kneeling with a bouquet of flowers in his hand.

The fair-looking man who had a hat on was then handed a microphone to say some words to Berla Mundi who was awestruck in the moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh