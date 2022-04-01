A man has gone on his knees on the premises of TV3 to propose to TV star Berla Mundi on her birthday

The man appears to have visited the media personality at her workplace and took along with him some gifts including a car

Berla Mundi turned 34 years old today, April 1, 2022, and was seen dancing to Kelvynboy's Down Flat in a birthday video

Multiple award-winning media personality Berla Mundi has received more than just birthday wishes today, April 1, 2022, which happens to be her birthday.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the TV icon was seen blindfolded and was being led to a car park on the premises of Media Generale.

Berla Mundi was positioned at a spot and asked to remove her blindfold and upon doing that, she saw a man kneeling with a bouquet of flowers in his hand.

The fair-looking man who had a hat on was then handed a microphone to say some words to Berla Mundi who was awestruck in the moment.

It appeared the young man had come bearing gifts for the media personality and it looked like a car was one of the gifts he came with.

While still on his knees, Berla Mundi received a box which is presumed to have a birthday cake inside.

Some colleagues of the New Day show host were seen standing around and capturing the moment on their mobile phones amid cheers.

Among those present was Date Rush host Giovanni Caleb who served as the emcee for the proposal.

It is unclear if the proposal was real or just a prank as today, April 1, happens to be April Fool's Day as well.

Abena Korkor Takes On Adwoa Loud In A Series Of Videos; Calls Out Other Stars In Video

Meanwhile, Ghanaian socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has taken a swipe at a number of Ghanaian personalities chief of them being Nhyiraba Adwoa Amofa Osei famed as Adwoa Loud.

In a number of posts sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor was seen and heard latching into Adwoa Loud with scathing words.

According to Korkor, Loud was meddling in her affairs and she was not taking any of it since she had not invited her to be a judge over her life.

