Berla Mundi is a year older today, April 1, 2022, and she cannot keep calm about the goodness of God in her life

She was seen wearing a beautiful white dress as she danced with Kelvynboy's hit song Down Flat playing in the background

Many fans and followers of Berla took to the comment section to wish her well on her special day

Media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has turned a year older today, April 1, 2022, and has been spotted dancing excitedly in a video.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi was seen on the set of New Day as she beamed with her beautiful smile.

She was seen seated while wearing a beautiful white dress as she danced excitedly on her big day.

Berla Mundi who turns 34 years old today was dancing in her chair but eventually stood to her feet and showed off some dance moves.

The song of the moment, Kelvynboy's Down Flat, was playing in the background as Berla Mundi decided to show off some moves.

She complimented her looks with a pair of glittering high heels on her feet and a gold-themed ring on her finger.

After posting the video, Berla Mundi captioned it:

"It’s my birthdaaayyyyy"

Fans and Celeb friends of Berla Mundi react to the birthday video

Many ardent followers and some colleagues of the on-screen goddess took to the comment section to react to the video she posted.

Star actress iamamamcbrown wished Berla Mundi well:

"Happy Birthday Beauty #BRIMM"

Musician adina_thembi also noted:

"Happy birthday Berla!! You’re amazing And phenomenal in what you do!! Cheers to greatness and a fabulous year ahead"

giovani.caleb had this to say:

"Giiiive us! happy birthday to my G. Have a good one. Check your Momo i just allowed cash out."

mzveegh wrote:

"Happy birthday Berla!!!! Gods bless you my love!"

edmalawer noted:

"Happiest birthday to you sis! God bless you. Lots of love"

