Rocky Dawuni has been spotted in a new video singing and dancing to Black Sherif's song

The Reggae legend appeared to be at an event as the song from the young Black Sherif came on and he got quite excited

Rocky Dawuni bagged a second Grammy Award nomination and is in contention to win the Best Global Music Album category

Legendary Ghanaian Reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni, has shown massive love to the younger generation by supporting rap music prodigy, Black Sherif.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of fillaboyzdotcom, Rocky Dawuni who was at an event was seen jamming to Black Sherif's new song, Kwaku The Traveller.

The Wake The Town hitmaker appeared to have already listened to the song and started singing along immediately when the disc jockey (Dj) put it on.

Rocky Dawuni was seen making 'rasta' movements as he hopped non-stop with one hand in the air while singing Black Sherif's song out loud.

The song was played by sensational Ghanaian female DJ, Akuaa who was at the same event as the Reggae legend.

Black Sherif released his new song just a few days ago and it has been received well by many Ghanaians.

Rocky Dawuni Set For Grammy Glory

Rocky Dawuni has been nominated yet again, for an award at the 2022 Grammys.

The announcement came off the official Grammys nomination ceremony in a livestreamed event by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni is in contention for the Best Global Music Album award at the 64th Grammy Awards with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album.

He faces opposition from Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid.

