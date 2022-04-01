Ghana's most popular and outspoken actress, Yvonne Nelson, has taken President Akufo-Addo on again

She shared a video of the president with his people and asked if he is happy with Ghana so far because Ghanaians are not

Her video has received many reactions with some NPP supporters criticisng Yvonne for her comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular, and outspoken actress, Yvonne Nelson, has dragged Akufo-Addo in the mud again and said Ghanaians are not happy with the state of the nation.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Yvonne’s Instagram, she shared a video of Akufo-Addo walking confidently with his entourage.

Yvonne Nelson: Actress Express Dissatisfaction With Akufo-Addo; Says Ghanaians Are Not Happy

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Yvonne wrote:

yvonnenelsongh: “Mr President, are you happy with so far? We are NOT!.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She has been criticising the president since fuel and other petroleum prices started shooting up.

Yvonne also complained about the depreciation of the cedi, and perhaps, she is also not happy with the passage of E-levy.

Video triggers reaction

Yvonne’s video seems to have sparked a debate among her fans.

Some have agreed with her, while others criticised her for her comments about the president.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

kosuaa: “Frm 1st april sachet water wil be 8gh for a bag is not well.”

paapawilson: “Being objective I think the government can do better . Yes. But never changes the fact , we are facing a global economical crises . It’s not easy for any government . Let us not loose sight of that too . But of course with their experience , we expect much better than this.”

orlandoramat: “Everywhere is hard Yvonne even here in the US.”

princy.17: “We in England are not happy either.”

nkechilamas: “The economy is E-hard but chairman is so E-Careless and chilling. The people who shouted 4More4Nana kraa get no joy.”

opoku3198: “Don't let your happiness be in the hands of anyone. It is not the duty of the president to make you happy but yourself! Human needs are insatiable.”

millsthrudy: “Madam who is forcing you to talk about politics just face your front.”

edkoansah: “I liked it better when u don’t talk about politics.”

niinoinarh: “We are not but unfortunately he's so okay cuz of his position.”

i_love_you4real: “four more for nana four more to do more now y'all voted for this clown now let all enjoy the circus.”

classic_kelvin__: “We are not for real.”

philip.takyi.9: “Hmmm GODESS we are not koraa and now I eat once a day.”

Yvonne Nelson slams Akufo-Addo over increasing fuel prices

This happens to be the third time Yvonne Nelson has attacked Akufo-Addo for similar reasons.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne was angry with the increasing prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and she did not fail to let the president know how disappointed she was. Read more:

In that report, Yvonne disclosed that she had gone to fill her gas cylinder and she was shocked to learn that the prices had skyrocketed.

She chided Akufo-Addo for this and asked if this is what he promised Ghanaians.

Then, again, the NPP supporters did not spare her and some actually called her names for blaming Akufo-Addo.

Source: YEN.com.gh