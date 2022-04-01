Popular Ghanaian actress, and social media influencer, Tracey Boakye, has got fans talking on social media

She shared a video of her taking her bath in Turkey, where she currently is for vacations and the fans reacted

Some admired her and said they want to be like her when the grow up, while others say Tracey will just kill them with the video

Kumawood actress, and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has got her fans talking with a video of her having a bath.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tracey’s Instagram, she is seen laying in what appears to be a large bath stone.

With lather covered all over her body, and a mini towel to hold her hair in place, Tracey is full of smiles as she gets her therapeutic bath.

A collage of Tracey Boakye.

Source: Original

She simply wrote in the caption: “I had a good Turkish bath”.

Video garners reactions

Tracey Boakye’s video has garnered massive reactions online as fans can’t keep calm.

Many have admired her so much, while others had their own comments to make.

One person, for instance, said he envied whoever took the video.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

queenbatakora: “Beautiful.”

yeboahmichael284: “Hi Tracy, you will kill me o, look at a soft and nice skin. Love you babe.”

klu_rose: “Herrrhhhhh I fall for you down flat you tooo much.”

_ekua_june: “Enjoyment.”

gaiseyeliz900: “Wow enjoy it all beautiful.”

courageallen: “Eii sweetheart u will kill me oo.”

vinichi71: “Beautiful mum with brain.”

stillhopegh: “ money sweet, good morning. U are blessed, so chop life.”

mdokriskid: “Nice looking momma.”

mama_traceyb: “Enjoyment.”

efua_cornerstone: “You dey worry.”

christa.amesha: “Pure relaxation mood activated. Much love Yaa.”

mr.creations01: “Enjoyment.”

djestiwa: “Eiii u do all.”

stalishfreda: “Please come back, you have been missed.”

santiago__907: “Who is taking the video btw. I envy his job.”

okediokay2023: “@tracey_boakye Mama I won be like you if I grow up.”

