Shatta Wale's recent lover Elfreda has deleted all her posts on her Instagram page following news of their split

The pretty young lady even deleted her display photo which had her in a loved up position with the dancehall star

News is currently going around on social media that the Shatta Wale and Elfreda are no longer an item

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Elfreda, the pretty girlfriend of award-winning dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale, has given an iota of truth to rumours that she is no longer dating the musician.

CHecks made by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the Ayoo hitmaker's lover showed that she had deleted all her posts from the page.

The page which has over 46,000 followers was awash with photos of Elfreda and Shatta Wale as they spent quality time together following news of their relationship.

Photos of Elfreda and Shatta Wale. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Elfreda even took down her display photo (DP) which had her posing with the Freedom hitmaker as they wore matching outfits.

Many followers of Elfreda have been left stunned and not knowing what to believe after news of her separation from Wale took center stage online.

After Elfreda created her Instagram account, Shatta Wale shared it on his verified handle and asked his fans to follow her.

In a matter of hours, her account grew from 0 followers to over 30,000 followers due to Shatta Wale's influence.

Why Shatta Wale And Elfreda Broke Up: It Was All About His Mother, New Details Emerge

It seems the very young love affair between Shatta Wale and his girlfriend, Elfreda, has come to an unexpected end. Barely two months after Shatta Wale showed off his new love to the world, the relationship has reportedly hit a snag.

According to information shared by Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, the two broke during Shatta Wale's recent tour of the United States.

The news of their breakup came after Shatta Wale made a sharp detour from his most recent utterances about love and relationships.

Source: YEN.com.gh