Shatt Wale has taken over the internet following his rants on social media about his current romantic relationship.

The Ayoo hitmaker's private life has always been on the internet and he is not afraid to share his story.

Shatta Wale has two kids with two different women. His children are Cherrisa and Majesty.

Michy, 3 other Pretty Ladies Shatta Wale Has Parted Ways With (Photo credit: Instagram/Shatta Wale)

As he is trending after allegedly breaking up with his girlfriend, YEN.com.gh has listed 3 women Shatta Wale has supposedly broken their hearts.

1. Eden Akosua Dufia:

Eden was the first baby mama of Shatta Wale and they had a daughter called Cherissa. Shatta Wale dated Eden when he was known as Bandana back in the days.

Shatta Wale is no more with Eden but they are co-parenting.

2. Michy:

Michy is the second baby mama of Shatta Wale and their son is called Majesty. The two were having a beautiful relationship.

They got engaged but they couldn't realize their dream as they went their separate ways with Michy blaming Shatta Wale for their breakup.

3. Magluv:

Michy, 3 other Pretty Ladies Shatta Wale Has Parted Ways With (Photo credit: Instagram/Magluv:)

Many have pointed their fingers at Magluv for causing the breakup between Shatta Wale and Michy.

It has been reported that Magluv and Shatta Wale were lovers but the singer has debunked those reports stating that Magluv is his cousin.

Now, Shatta Wale and Magluv are not vibing any more.

4. Elfreda:

Michy, 3 other Pretty Ladies Shatta Wale Has Parted Ways With (Photo credit: Instagram/Shatta Wale)

Shatta Wale took over the internet in January 2021, when he released photos and videos of his new girlfriend, Elfreda.

The two flooded social media with photos and videos having a beautiful romantic date.

Three months on Shatta Wale has reportedly left Elfreda stressing that she is not the kind of woman she wants.

Shatta Wale brokeup with Elfreda because of his mother

It seems the very young love affair between Shatta Wale and his girlfriend, Elfreda, has come to an unexpected end.

Barely two months after Shatta Wale showed off his new love to the world, the relationship has reportedly hit a snag.

According to information shared by Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, the two broke during Shatta Wale's recent tour of the United States.

