Ghanaian comedian DKB has spoken highly of late actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of Taxi Driver fame

The comedian lauded the veteran actor and thanked him for making the childhood of many Ghanaians enjoyable

Psalm Adjeteyfio passed on into glory on April 8, 2022, after he collapsed in his room and was rushed to the hospital

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney famed as DKB, has said the late veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio was among the people who inspired and made his childhood thrilling.

The comedian made this comment on his Instagram page, Friday, April 8, 2022, and sighted by YEN.com.gh following news of the actor's death going viral.

DKB said Mr Adjeteyfio will be missed because of his incredible exploits in the movie industry due to the many movies he starred in.

“I just learned of his passing. Rest in peace, legendary Psalm Adjeteyfio and thank you for making our childhood amazing! You inspired a lot of us. We’ll miss you, Aponkyiniti,” DKB wrote.

On the morning of Friday, April 8, news began trickling in of the death of the veteran actor. After a while family members of the actor confirmed his death.

According to his close relations, TT was found him unconscious in his room. He was immediately sent to a hospital after several attempts to revive him failed.

The family disclosed that the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Popularly known as T.T, Psalm Adjeteyfio was 55 years.

TT was not just a constant cast member of the popular Ghanian TV series, Taxi Driver, but was the lead character.

He also featured in many movies such as; American Boy, Love, Lies and Murder, Papa Lasisi Good Bicycle, A Stab In The Dark, The Scent of Danger and The Chosen One.

Media Personality MzGee Reacts To Veteran Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio's Death

Meanwhile, Ghanaian media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah known in the showbiz industry as MzGee, has reacted to the sad passing of actor Psalm Adeteyfio famed as T.T.

Taking to her official Instagram page to react and sighted by YEN.com.gh, MzGee said she did not really have anything to say.

MzGee wrote: "All I can say is hmmmmmm!"

The media personality was one of the people who stuck their necks out for Psalm Adjeteyfio while he was alive and did all she could to make him feel comfortable.

