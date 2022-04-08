Media personality MzGee has spoken following viral news of the death of veteran actor Psalm Adeteyfio

The on-screen personality took to her social media pages to react with just one sentence

MzGee was in the news following a viral audio of TT allegedly begging her for leftovers from her kitchen

Ghanaian media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah known in the showbiz industry as MzGee, has reacted to the sad passing of actor Psalm Adeteyfio famed as T.T.

Taking to her official Instagram page to react and sighted by YEN.com.gh, MzGee said she did not really have anything to say.

MzGee wrote:

"All I can say is hmmmmmm!"

The media personality was one of the people who stuck their necks out for Psalm Adjeteyfio while he was alive and did all she could to make him feel comfortable.

She said in a number of interviews that she went on a one-woman crusade to solicit money for TT to assist in his health issues and upkeep.

Fans Of MzGee React To Her Post

Many fans and followers of MzGee took to the comment section to share in her pain following the Taxi Driver actor's death.

she_loves_stonebwoyb noted:

"We did our very best beautiful soul. You are one in a million and I respect u so much for that."

the1957news wrote:

"You tried your best for him Gee"

_larriba had this to say:

"You played your part God bless your kind heart"

adjowas_scrubs_crocs:

"God know you did your very best for him And he will bless you"

Psalm Adjeteyfio: Veteran Ghanaian Actor TT Is Dead

Information gathered by YEN.com.gh has it that veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as TT, has died.

TT died on Friday, April 8, 2022, of heart failure.

Taking to Facebook to confirm the death of the popular actor, well-known media personality, Kofi Asare Brago wrote:

"Rest in peace, Psalm Adjeteyfio. The veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure which has indirectly placed a limit to his lifespan. He passed away this morning at his Ayikuma home, the source said."

The post made on the social media platform has since been shared hundreds of times with many people commenting about it to express their shock over the sad news."

Audio of TT begging for leftover food leaks after he received GHC50k from Bawumia

Some months ago, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an audio of a voice believed to belong to veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of the Taxi Driver series managed to find its way onto social media.

In the audio making rounds online, the actor was heard asking one MzGee to spare him some leftovers from her kitchen.

He stated his reason for asking for the food as neglect and the fact that he had invested all the monies he recently received from benevolent people.

