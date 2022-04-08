Media personality and actor Mikki Osei Berko has opened up about TT's predicaments following the veteran actor's passing

According to Mikki, TT was very ill and needed support from the public but he rather received criticism

Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT passed away in the early hours of April 8, 2022, after he was rushed to the hospital

Mikki Osei Berko, widely known as Master Richard has said that Psalm Adjeteyfio, who he co-starred on the popular TV series, Taxi Driver, should have been supported instead of being constantly criticised.

Master Richard said the late actor was very dear to him. He pointed out that TT was a senior brother to him since they starred on Taxi Driver and long after that, even during the tough times for the veteran actor.

“He explained to me his predicaments because he felt that I could understand where his faults are and what he is going through,” Mikki Osei Berko noted.

Psalm Adjeteyfio reportedly died after he was found unconscious in his Ayikuma residence in the Shai Osudoku District.

Recently he came under a barrage of criticism as people had issues with how he expressed his predicaments consistently in the media.

However, Master Richard, who was never heard speaking ill of the late actor said he understood the sentiments TT was expressing.

Master Richard said most of the time, he tred to tell the people that TT was ill and needed support rather than the castigation and the bashing he was getting.

Master Richard added that, the reason most veteran actors were without jobs is because of the dominance of telenovelas in the country.

He indicated that a lot of entertainers were going through situations because the economy was not structured to help them make anything off their creativity and TT was a typical example.

Master Richard added that there were no jobs for actors because most of the TV stations were now showing telenovelas.

